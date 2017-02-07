Terrace Talk – February 6th, 2017

On this weeks show with Tim Moynihan:

Patsy O’Connell, Sean O’Sullivan & Eimear Hogan give their reaction to Kerry’s win over Donegal in the opening round of the Allianz Football League

We get a Donegal Perspective with Manus Boyle, Former Donegal player

Tomas O’Se joins us to give his reaction

Eamonn O’Sullivan from the Co Board has info about the upcoming Kerry v Mayo game in Tralee

Ger McCarthy, games development officer with Kerry, discusses the Kerry Hurlers opening Allianz Hurling League Fixture with Laois next week

Ciara O’Connor discusses Ireland v Scotland in womens rugby, where she came on as a sub

Peter Malone (Ireland U20 coach & Munster A Head coach @ Academy and elite player development) speaks to us about Ireland’s loss to Scotland in the Six Nations

Peter McCarthy and Padraig Harnett join us to discuss Killarney Celtics victory as they continue on in the FAI Junior Cup