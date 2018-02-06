Terrace Talk – February 5th, 2018

- Kerry v Mayo – Allianaz Football League Rd.2 John King (Kerry supporters club)Sylvester Hennessey & John Kennedy discuss
- Kerry v Carlow – Allianz Hurling League Rd.2 Fintan O’Connor joins us
- Another All-Kerry Corn Uí Mhuiri Marc O’Se, Tralee CBS manager joins us
- ITT football and hurling clubs making progress with Eddie Murphy, ITT Hurlers & Liam Brosnan, manager of footballers
- Kerry Sports Star Awards – Ken O’Dea, Organiser, discusses the event with over 50 awards given to Kerry’s best sports stars.
- Growth of underage boxing clubs – Olympic/professional profile in recent years seen in number of underage boxers starting up. Patrick McCarthy, All-Ireland underage champ & Brian O’Sullivan, Tralee Boxing Club, join us