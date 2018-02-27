Terrace Talk – February 26th, 2018

On this weeks show:

Ger Power, Dan O’Dwyer & John Fogarty of the Irish Examiner review Kerry v Galway in the Allianz Football League, and Sylvester Hennessey has a breakdown of the stats.

GAA Congress – effect on club and county – Tim Murphy.

Transfers within the GAA? – Pat Spillane suggested during the week a transfer system should be in place to help weaker counties. – Declan Browne joins us to discuss.

Protecting Children in sport – The issue of child protection in sport has come to the fore again last week, with the latest revelations of abuse. Eamonn Hickson spoke to Bernie Reen, Children’s officer with the Kerry County Board.

Recent tragic losses for Dingle and Crokes GAA – Padraig Harnett