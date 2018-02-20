Terrace Talk – February 19th, 2018

On this weeks show:
- Denny Long & Liam Brosnan review Kerry’s defeat to Monaghan in Sunday’s Allianz Football League
- MMA protecting fighters enough? Following Joao Carvalho’s death, Ministers Griffin and Ross called for stricter regulation. What regulations are in place locally? Mike Allen, Tom Maguire & Dion O’Keeffe discuss
- Ireland’s Women’s Captain – Ciara Griffin on the Irish Women’s Rugby team
- Eddie Murphy of the Tralee IT hurling side discusses the upcoming Ryan Cup Semi-Final