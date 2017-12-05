Terrace Talk – December 4th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

On this weeks Terrace Talk:

  • Elaine Ryall, Treise Moran & Mike Enright on the Claunmaurice AI Final
  • Fionan Ryan & Ger Power on the 1977 Austin Stacks
  • Cora Staunton of Carnacon GAA Club, 11 All Stars, equals Mary Joe Curran’s record. Moving to AFL club to play professional football for 4 months
  • Dromid Pearses – Diarmuid O’Shea, county vice-chair, reflects on the year after Dromid’s loss to Knocknagree
  • Siobhan Fleming – Captained Munster Women’s Rugby against Barbarians
  • Munster rugby – Tim Mulcahy on Von Grann’s great start, Peter O’Mah & Newcastle West in AI semi-final
SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR