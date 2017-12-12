Terrace Talk – December 11th, 2017

On this weeks Terrace Talk:

Naming rights for stadia – yes or no – Tracey Kennedy, Cork GAA Chairperson. Cork GAA board planning on selling naming rights to Pairc Ui Chaoimh—should Kerry GAA do the same?

James O’Donoghue – Awarded Munster player of the year

John Evans – Kerry managers outside the county

Sean Kelly MEP – Launched the European Platform for Traditional Sports and Games.

Best Premiership Team of 25 years – Kerry’s Eye ran a competition on who were the best team over it’s 25 year history

Michael O’Mhuriteagh – GAA commentator – was at tribute to O’Sé’s in INEC.

Padraig Dineen – Kerryman who played in the Hurling All Stars match over the weekend

Dan Kearney – Kerry Ladies PRO on last week’s AGM, no board appointed, financial issues

Patrice Diggin – Named Munster camogie player of the year