A look back at sport in Kerry during 2017 including interviews with Shona Heaslip, James O’Donoghue, Kieran Donaghy & David Clifford. We also have features on the Glenbeigh/Glencar All-Ireland win, 20th Anniversary of Kerry’s 1997 All-Ireland Final victory & the Kerry Minor’s All-Ireland 4 in a row. There’s a also tribute to Johnny Carroll & Kevin Casey