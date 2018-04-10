Terrace Talk – April 9th, 2018

On this weeks show:

Kenny Egan – former Olympian in Listowel for Alcohol Awareness campaign

Rowing the Atlantic solo – Damien Browne crossed the Atlantic on his own during February and March. It took 63 days.

Brian Cody – Most successful hurling manager of all time

Future of Basketball in Tralee – Tralee Garvey’s Warriors have no underage teams. Is the team sustainable? Cllr Terry O’Brien‬, Pa McCarthy & Darren O’Sullivan discuss.

3rd Mun. Div 1 league title in a row – Siobhan Fleming (Captained Munster), Shauna Lynch (Tralee), & Muirne Wall (Tarbert, the youngest member of the team).