Terrace Talk – April 23rd, 2018

Terrace Talk:

Aidan O’Mahony – Interview topics include: Transition from inter-county career to club, how he got in shape for inter-county football, and how he maintains it now outside of county action, importance of mental health & impact of mental health issues on physical preparation

The unsung heroes of GAA teams across the country – 1-year anniversary of Kerry GAA’s Vince Linnane

Cathal Sheridan – Mental Skills Coach at Munster Rugby. Former professional rugby player, played 35 times with Munster

Can Camogie progress any further in the county with only two senior clubs? What needs to be done

GAA Club app – is it the next step for club administrators? Lispole’s Cathal O’Sullivan created an app for his club, which has fixtures, results, lotto and news.