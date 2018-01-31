Teresa Sugrue, Trawler View, Cromane, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (Feb 1st) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal Friday morning to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Realt na Mara, Cromane.

