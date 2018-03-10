Teresa O’Connor, Greenville, Listowel.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Sunday (March, 11th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (March, 12th), at 11.30am Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Latest News
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. Here is Leona Twiss’s football...
Ita Guina (née Quaid), Ballydoorty, Castlemahon, Co. Limerick
Reposing at Reidy's Funeral Home, Newcastlewest, tomorrow Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Latest Sports
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. Here is Leona Twiss’s football...