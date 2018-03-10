Teresa O’Connor, Greenville, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Sunday (March, 11th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (March, 12th), at 11.30am  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR