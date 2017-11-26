Teresa O’ Sullivan née Healy, Upper Lissivigeen, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Shea’s funeral Home Killarney tomorrow Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney at 10am on Tuesday morning for the Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Ballydesmond arriving at 1pm approx. Family flowers only – donations if desired to Palliative Care.

