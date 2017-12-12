Teresa Murphy née Simcox, Cahir West, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare.  Rosary this evening (Tues Dec 12th) at 9pm.  Reposing tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

