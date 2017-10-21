Teresa Lyons (née Burns), Glenoe Listowel & formerly of Glenlough, Sneem

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Sunday from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal @ 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

