Teresa Lyons née Burns Glenoe, Listowel & formerly of Glenlough, Sneem

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’  Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11:30am.Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR