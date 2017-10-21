Teresa Lyons née Burns Glenoe, Listowel & formerly of Glenlough, Sneem

Reposing at O’ Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11:30am.Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
[LIVE BLOG]: KERRY UPDATES: #StormBrian
16:00: Spot flooding and surface water on many roads this afternoon. Extreme care required especially on N86 and N72. Council crews dealing with issues at several...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports The 3/1 priced Lacken Charlie won race 2 at Shelbourne Park for Listowel’s Gerard Dowling by 6 lengths in 18-95. 2/1 shot...
Kerry County Council urges caution on roads as Storm Brian passes over Kerry this...
Atlantic depression Storm Brian is gathering pace as it moves over Kerry. The storm has been active along Kerry's western coast since last night. Dangerous...
