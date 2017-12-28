Teresa Kenny née Spillane, Mangerton Road, Muckross, Killarney and formerly of Templenoe, Kenmare

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place Killarney on Friday evening from 7:15pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday evening at 9pm to the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations if desired to the Palliative Care.