Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place Killarney on Friday evening from 7:15pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday evening at 9pm to the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations if desired to the Palliative Care.
Latest News
Gardaí find car involved in Ardfert hit and run
Gardaí have found the car that was involved in a hit and run incident in Ardfert on St Stephen's night. It was discovered abandoned in...
It’s hoped major sewerage scheme will go to tender next year
It's hoped a major sewerage scheme in the county will go to tender next year. Kerry County Council's decision to grant planning permission for the...
Kerry Fire Service advising people to be careful using Christmas lights
The fire service in Kerry is advising people to be careful using Christmas lights. Senior Assistant Chief Officer for Kerry, Maurice O'Connell says lights on...
Teresa Kenny née Spillane, Mangerton Road, Muckross, Killarney and formerly of Templenoe, Kenmare
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place Killarney on Friday evening from 7:15pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday evening at 9pm to the...
Day Three of the Annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz Underway
It’s Day Three of the Annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz. Garvey's Tralee Warriors and Scott's Lakers St. Paul's are among the Kerry representatives competing today. Liz Galway...
Latest Sports
Day Three of the Annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz Underway
It’s Day Three of the Annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz. Garvey's Tralee Warriors and Scott's Lakers St. Paul's are among the Kerry representatives competing today. Liz Galway...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Darts 16-time world champion Phil Taylor continues his last ever campaign before retirement later, as the quarter-finals are set-up at the PDC World Darts Championship. Dan...
Crystal Palace Aim To Continue Their Unbeaten Record
Crystal Palace aim to continue their club record unbeaten Premier League run when they host Arsenal later. Roy Hodgson's side are eight matches without defeat...