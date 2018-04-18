Teresa Kennelly, late of Lissaniska, Kilmorna & Willow Court, Listowel.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (April 19th) from 5pm to 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday in Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Anavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

