Teresa Hurley née Mulvihill, Liscahane, Ardfert

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 6:30 to 8pm – with removal at 8pm to St. Brendan’s Church Ardfert. Requiem mas will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

