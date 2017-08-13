Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 6:30 to 8pm – with removal at 8pm to St. Brendan’s Church Ardfert. Requiem mas will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.
Latest News
Teresa Hurley née Mulvihill, Liscahane, Ardfert
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 6:30 to 8pm - with removal at 8pm to St. Brendan's Church Ardfert. Requiem mas...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 7 at Limerick was won by 9/4 shot Chilmark Chaser, going for Listowel’s Francis Flavin and Kathryn...
Kerryman 4th At Dublin Horse Show
Now if you were watching the Dublin Horse Show on television yesterday evening you would have seen Tralee’s Anthony O’Regan flying the flag for...
Lunchtime Sports Update
ATHLETICS Rob Heffernan has announced his retirement from athletics. The Cork native broke the somewhat expected news after an impressive 8th place finish in this morning's...
Dangerous section of road in Mid Kerry to undergo archaeological investigation
A dangerous section of road in Mid Kerry is to undergo an archaeological investigation prior to works. Councillor Michael Cahill brought a motion to the...
Latest Sports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 7 at Limerick was won by 9/4 shot Chilmark Chaser, going for Listowel’s Francis Flavin and Kathryn...
Kerryman 4th At Dublin Horse Show
Now if you were watching the Dublin Horse Show on television yesterday evening you would have seen Tralee’s Anthony O’Regan flying the flag for...
Lunchtime Sports Update
ATHLETICS Rob Heffernan has announced his retirement from athletics. The Cork native broke the somewhat expected news after an impressive 8th place finish in this morning's...