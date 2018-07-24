Teresa Foley née O’Connor (Jordan), Ballyconry, Lisselton & formerly Causeway Village

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (July 25th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Ballybunion. no flowers by request. Donations if desired to Árd Cúram Centre, Listowel.