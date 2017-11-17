Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue this evening (Fri 17th) from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Causeway. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Internment afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Causeway.
Ballyduff Coursing Preview
The Ballyduff coursing meeting is underway. However, the main event begins tomorrow. James O’Connor previews
Christmas Jumper Day 2017
Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day, in aid of St Vincent de Paul Kerry, will take place on Friday, December 15th 2017. It is...
Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day is launched
Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day has been officially launched. The event, which to date has raised almost €50,000, is being held on December 15th...
Teresa Diggins née Brick, 11 Marian Terrace, Causeway & formerly of Kilmoyley
Over 730 Kerry fathers avail of paternity leave
732 fathers in Kerry have taken paternity leave since the scheme came into operation. Figures from the Department of Social Protection show that since it...
Meeke & Nagle In Contention At WRC Rally Australia
Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle are third on WRC Rally Australia. The pair are just 20.8 seconds off top spot after the opening day. After...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Rhys Ruddock will lead the Irish Rugby team in their Captain's Run at the Aviva Stadium today. The Leinster flanker takes over the...