Teresa Diggins née Brick, 11 Marian Terrace, Causeway & formerly of Kilmoyley

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue this evening (Fri 17th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Causeway.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Internment afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Causeway.

