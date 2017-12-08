Tenth of Ireland’s wind energy electricity export capacity produced in Kerry

Over a tenth of Ireland’s electricity produced by wind energy for export, is located in Kerry.

Figures furnished to Kerry County Council by EirGrid and ESB Networks on October 5th, 2017 – of installed and operational wind farms – indicated the county’s capacity stood at 328 megawatts.

National installed wind capacity on the same date was 3,049 megawatts – meaning 10.8% of national export capacity was located in Kerry.

The information was provided to Fianna Fáil Cllr John Lucid who tabled a motion on the issue at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council.