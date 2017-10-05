Tender issued for Macroom Bypass

A major step in the development of the Macroom Bypass has been signalled as the contract for the N22 road development scheme has gone out to public tender.

Contracting authority Cork County Council has published details of the 22km upgrade to the main Kerry – Cork route which is to be constructed.

Half of the new boundary fencing has already been completed and fencing of the entire roadworks site will be finished by year-end.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae welcomed the development, describing it as ‘good news for the people of Kerry’; his brother, Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, and Minister Brendan Griffin have also welcomed the development.

The upgraded section of the N22 will ultimately bypass both Macroom and Baile Bhúirne, extending east of Macroom to Slievereagh.

Requirements of the N22 Baile Bhúirne to Macroom Road Development tender published includes the construction of a dual carriageway and interchanges.

Works also include river bridges, local road re-alignments, underpasses, culverts and traffic management.

The tender notes works are to be carried out in close proximity to environmentally sensitive sites, areas of special conservation and sites of historical and cultural significance.

Cork County Council have signalled the deadline for receipt of estimates as the end of this month, October 31st.