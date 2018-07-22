Templenoe Rowing Regatta Review

Mary B Teahan reports
Evening Sports Update
GOLF Tiger Woods has stormed to the top of the leaderboard on the final day of The Open at Carnoustie. The three-time champion leads by a...
UCD Get The Better Of Kerry In SSE Airtricity U17 League
The Kerry U17s were in Dublin today as they faced against UCD in the SSE Airtricity U17 League The scoreline in the end was Kerry...
Kerry U21 Hurlers Through To The Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Championship...
Today the Kerry hurlers were in Ballinasloe to face Sligo in Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Championship Semi Final The scoreline in the...
Are you worried about someone’s alcohol consumption?
Are you worried about someone's alcohol consumption?
Preview of this weekends clash between Monaghan and Kerry – July 20th, 2018
John Evans and Killian Burns preview the Kerry v Monaghan game
Man who rammed a garda car in Caherciveen sentenced – July 20th, 2018
John O'Keeffe of the Garda Representative Association reacts following the sentencing in Tralee Court of a man who rammed a garda car in Caherciveen.