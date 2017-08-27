Kathleen McCarthy reports on the Templenoe Regatta
Templenoe Regatta Report
Kathleen McCarthy reports on the Templenoe Regatta
Evening Sports Update
For the second year in a row Dublin will take on Mayo in the All-Ireland football final. Dublin booked their place into yet another decider...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
John Bruton on Brexit, Daniel O’Connell & The North – August 25th, 2017
The former Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, John Bruton, spoke to Jerry ahead of his address at the Daniel O’Connell Summer School in Cahersiveen. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/KT2.mp3
Remembering Séan O’Callaghan – August 25th, 2017
The Tralee man was one of the most controversial figures of the Troubles. He was hailed as a man who renounced his support for...
Nursing Homes Being Subjected to Unfair Coverage – August 24th, 2017
Catriona O'Connor, owner of Cuil Didin Nursing Home in Tralee, says she believes there’s unfair, bad press against nursing homes which is particularly geared...