Temperatures in Kerry during November in line with long-term averages

Temperatures in Kerry during November were in line with the long-term average.

According to Met Eireann’s figures for the month, the mean air temperature was 9.3 degrees Celsius–the same as the 1981-2010 long-term average for November.

The warmest day in Kerry during November was the 1st, when a temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Valentia Observatory.

According to Met Eireann, there was one day of frost last month: this occurred on the 24th, when the South Kerry weather station recorded an air temperature of -0.1 degree Celsius.

Nationally, the highest air temperature recorded was 16.6 degrees in Newport, Co Mayo, while Moore Park, Co Cork had the lowest, with a reading of -3.5 degrees.

Almost all mean air temperatures were below their long-term average across the country for the month.