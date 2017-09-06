Temperatures in Kerry lower than average during August

Temperatures in Kerry were lower than average during the month of August.

Figures released by Met Éireann show mean air temperatures were below their long-term average all across the country.

Average temperature recordings taken at Valentia Observatory show the county experienced a colder-than usual August.

The average temperature recorded at the South Kerry weather station was 14.7 degrees, 0.6 degrees lower than during the period 1981-2010.

The warmest recorded temperature was 23.2 degrees at Shannon Airport, while Claremorris in Mayo had the lowest recording at 3.5 degrees.

Overall, all weather stations throughout the country recorded temperatures lower than the long-term average.