Teenager’s phone stolen after being targetted by gang in Tralee

A teenage boy had his phone stolen last week after being targetted by four males in Tralee.

The incident occurred in the Oakpark area last Thursday evening at approximately 11 o’clock when the boy was approached by the gang while walking up the road.

The four males, also thought to be teenagers, patted the boy down and took his phone.





Speaking on this afternoon’s Talkabout programme, Garda Kathy Murphy said the incident occurred on a busy road and Gardaí are hoping somebody saw something:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 – 710 2300.