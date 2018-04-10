Teenagers and Booze

Was an incident in Bandon a few weeks back about young teenagers drinking really a once off, and are children starting drinking as young as 12 now in Kerry? Deidre spoke with Listowel based Alcohol and Drugs counsellor Eileen Foley about this
Council opens book of condolences in Killarney for US tourists killed in Gap of...
Kerry County Council has opened a book of condolences in Killarney for the US tourists killed in Gap of Dunloe. 64-year-old Rosalyn Joy Few and...
Kerry to benefit from €1.2 billion cultural investment plan
Kerry is set to benefit from Minister Josepha Madigan's announcement today of plans to invest €1.2 billion in culture, heritage and language. The package -...
Two Kerry B&Bs shortlisted for national award
Two Kerry B&Bs are in the running to be named the best in the country. Imeall Na Mara owned and run by Philomena and Michael...
Trip to the Cottage – April 9th, 2018
Great music from "The Good Mixer" - Noel O Grady, Henry Benagh, John Carty & Marcus Hernon. Songs from Dessie O'Halloran, Frances O'Halloran & Rosie Stewart. Music...
The Luck of the Kerry Jersey at Augusta – April 10th, 2018
Quite a few people wearing Kerry jerseys were spotted among the spectators at The Masters in Augusta. One of those was Tim Leahy. Tim’s...
Donal’s Message of Hope Endures 5 Years On – April 10th, 2018
Five years ago, 16-year-old Donal Walsh from Blennerville came to national prominence. The teenager, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, spent his last...