Teenager arrested for ramming Garda van in Killarney

A teenager has been arrested for ramming a Garda van in Killarney over the weekend.

The incident occurred at approximately ten past five on Sunday morning in the Ballycasheen area.

Gardai attempted to stop a vehicle that was reportedly driving erratically.

The Garda van, in which there were three Gardai, was subsequently rammed, however there are no reported injuries.

The 15 year old male driver was arrested under road traffic offences at the scene and brought to Killarney Garda station.

He was released shortly afterwards and investigations are ongoing with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.