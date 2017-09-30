Teddy (Tady) Walsh, Dunferris, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday (Oct.1st) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery.

