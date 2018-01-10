reposing at his family home, Park Drive, Killarney on Thursday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Kerry Cheshire.
Latest News
Ted Coakley, Park Drive, Killarney and Snave, Bantry
reposing at his family home, Park Drive, Killarney on Thursday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Resurrection, Park...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER The FAI say they have not been approached by Stoke City about Martin O'Neill becoming their new manager, despite reports saying the Republic of...
The Kinks – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_09_def.mp3
Yoga
Yoga teacher Maeve Ferris talks to Deirdre about yoga and the benifits of taking it up in the new year.
Burnout
Are many of us becoming 'Burnt out'? Deirdre spoke to writer Aoife McElwain about how being busy all the time is wearing us down...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER The FAI say they have not been approached by Stoke City about Martin O'Neill becoming their new manager, despite reports saying the Republic of...
Wednesday Basketball Results / Fixtures
SENIOR MENS DIV II CUP: Tralee Tigers BC Div 3 44, KCYMS 58; Glenbeigh Falcons 53, St Brendans BC 60; SENIOR WOMENS DIV II...
Wednesday Badminton Fixtures
Pres Tralee will play host to the first of this season's finals beginning with the ladies and men's league. Agri Auto Parts Ladies League Div...