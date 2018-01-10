Ted Coakley, Park Drive, Killarney and Snave, Bantry

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at his family home, Park Drive, Killarney on Thursday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Kerry Cheshire.

