A bill on the formation of Technological Universities, including one in Kerry, is making its way through the Seanad.

The bill, which would lead to the creation of the Munster Technological University joining IT Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology, went through the Dail last week.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of a €2 million research collaboration with Dairymaster, the President of IT Tralee Dr Oliver Murphy said this is an important step forward: