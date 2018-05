A project team has been appointed for the new ten-million-euro Freshwater Pearl Mussel programme.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed says the team will develop the actions at a local level for the conservation of the mussel including knowledge and inputs from farmers.

In Kerry, Currane, Caragh and Kerry Blackwater are included in the project.

Areas of Cork, Galway, Mayo and Donegal are also involved.

The winning project team is led by Dr Patrick Crushell of Wetlands Surveys Ireland.