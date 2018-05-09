TDs Reject Claim That They’re Failing to Stand Up for Rural Ireland – May 9th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Yesterday’s Kerry Today was rather heated. Danny and Michael Healy-Rae believe the new evening and night bus services are a ‘sop’ to rural Ireland and don’t negate their opposition to the new drink driving bill. Junior Minister Brendan Griffin accused them of being negative. Kerry’s other TDs, John Brassil and Martin Ferris, reacted to Healy-Rae criticism of them.

