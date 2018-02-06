TDs being blamed for failing North Kerry roads

Some of the county’s TDs are being blamed for the condition of North Kerry roads.

That’s according to Listowel Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly who says, except for his party colleague Junior Minister Brendan Griffin, deputies are failing to keep North Kerry roads top of their agenda.

Cllr Kennelly asked for the county’s CEO, Moira Murrell and Director of Services, Charlie O’Sullivan to attend the next Listowel Municipal District meeting to hear their concerns, but this was turned down.

Cllr Kennelly says roads in the north of the county are in a deplorable condition, and not enough has been done by TDs to get funding.