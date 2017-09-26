TD says no houses in Kerry to relocate people from urban areas

A TD has said there aren’t enough houses in Kerry to house people on waiting lists, let alone looking at relocating people from urban areas.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae was speaking on the Right to Housing Bill.

He questioned a statement made by the Housing Minister that he was going to take people out of urban areas and house them in rural areas.

While Deputy Healy-Rae says while he would welcome anyone to Kerry, he feels there isn’t housing for them.

He asked the Minister to state how many vacant houses there are and how many homes are ready for habitation in County Kerry.

He adds while there are vacant houses, they’re a long way from being ready to live in.