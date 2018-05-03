TD says Minister’s ‘road traffic terrorist’ remark is insulting to people of Kerry

A remark made by Transport Minister Shane Ross is insulting to the people of Kerry.

That’s according to Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy Rae who called on the Minister to clarify what he meant after he called the deputy a ‘road traffic terrorist’.

Minister Ross made the remark in relation to the deputy’s, and other TD’s, efforts to frustrate and delay the proposed Road Traffic Bill.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Healy Rae said Minister’s remarks were not only insulting to him but also to the people of Kerry:

Speaking on Kerry Today, Deputy Healy Rae – who’s seeking legal advice – said he’ll continue to oppose the bill: