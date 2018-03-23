TD denies scaremongering over status of University Hospital Kerry

A Kerry TD has denied that he is scaremongering in relation to the status of University Hospital Kerry.

Fianna Fail Deputy John Brassil is concerned that the hospital’s Grade 3 status, which sees it operate on a 24-hour basis with an Emergency Department, ICU and diagnostic facilities, is under threat if staff positions aren’t filled.

Deputy Brassil says he is one of the biggest supporters of the hospital and its staff who punch well above their weight with the resources available.

He has requested that CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group Gerry O’Dwyer appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee to discuss the issue.

Deputy Brassil says the hospital needs to have the ability to match terms and conditions to consultants available elsewhere to attract them to work in Kerry: