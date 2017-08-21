TD Brendan Griffin Launches The Kerry Way Ultra Run

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, TD, was on hand to lend his support to this years race, The Kerry Way Ultra, a daunting 40 hour, 200km, non stop Ultra Marathon, run, which traverses the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and Iveragh Peninsula, stretching along The Wild Atlantic Way, along ancient trails and old roads and coastal cliffs.

Starting in Killarney – through the Killarney National Park, Black Valley, Glencar, to Glenbeigh, Foilmore, Mastergeeha, Waterville, Caherdaniel, Sneem, Kenmare, along the Old Kenmare Road, returning to Killarney.

This years race starts on Friday Morning 1st September at 6.00am from Randles Bros. Killarney.

It is a non-stop, self-sufficient event with access to Support Crews at designated stops, and amazing volunteers who venture the harsh Kerry night to ensure the runners are safe and fed.

The event has been awarded the highest number of qualification points by The Ultra Tour du Mont Blanc (www.ultratrailmb.com). A second race – Kerry Way Ultralite, 58KM runs concurrently with the Kerry Way Ultra, starting at Sneem on the Saturday morning and finishing in Killarney.

Race Director , Eileen Daly, said, “ What started off with just one finishing this gruelling race six years ago, this year 80 athletes will take the annual challenge, and 75 will run the Kerry UltraLite from Sneem to Killarney.

Bearing in mind the severity of these unique races, athletes have travelled from Australia, America, Germany, Israel, Belgium, The Philippines, Mongolia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Russia and from as close as Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The Kerry Way Ultra is also the first No Trace Race, Ireland’s first officially environmental-friendly race.