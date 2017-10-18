Taxpayer should not have to fund radon works at Deer Lodge says FF Councillor

The taxpayer should not have to fund works at Deer Lodge Mental Health Unit to lower radon levels.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty.

Remedial works to lower radon levels at the facility began last week.

The HSE confirmed that monitoring found levels of Radon over the EPA guidelines in Deer Lodge, Killarney.

The Psychiatric Nurses’ Association has asked the Environmental Protection Agency to assess the radon situation, describing the radon reading at the facility as unacceptable.

Cllr Culloty says it’s unacceptable the radon barrier broke down so soon: