Are Some Taxi Drivers Turning Down ‘Less Lucrative’ Journeys? – January 17th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

It was claimed at a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting that some taxi drivers are turning down customers because they figure by taking them relatively long distances, they are losing money in the long run because they’re missing out on more frequent journeys in towns.

