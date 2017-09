An inter-agency task force is being launched today for the Gaeltacht region of south Kerry.

The county is home to two Gaeltacht regions; the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht of the south and the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht in West Kerry.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is performing the launch alongside Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta at Cable O’Leary’s in Ballinskelligs.