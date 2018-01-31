Tarbert Power Station secures 18-month electricity production contract

A Kerry power station has secured an 18-month electricity production contract.

Tarbert Power Station, which is a 590 MW thermal generation plant, is owned and operated by SSE.

The Single Electricity Market’s System Operators in Ireland published the results of the new Integrated Single Electricity Market Capacity Auction process.

The contracts awarded are for a 16-month period from May 2018 through to September 2019.

They will replace the capacity mechanism payments that generators, including SSE, currently receive.

Kerry TD John Brassil has welcomed confirmation that Tarbert Power Station has secured one of the new I-SEM Capacity contracts, as part of the recent auction process.

The Fianna Fáil TD adds the announcement provides a shot in the arm to the local community, and will allow local management to begin planning for the future.