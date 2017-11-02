Tarbert host Féile na Samhna Nov 3rd & 4th

This weekend sees Tarbert host Féile na Samhna, with Ireland’s foremost storyteller Eddie Lenihan appearing this Friday  – and on Saturday we’re holding a Fright Night in the Woods More info & tickets from tarbert.ie and Tarbert Post Office.

