Tarbert host Féile na Samhna Nov 3rd & 4th

Over 60 jobs to be created by Skellig Hotel development
Over 60 jobs are expected to be created with the development of an extension to the Dingle Skellig Hotel. Forty (40) of those jobs will...
Over 1,400 sign petition calling for action at accident blackspot on Killarney Bypass
Over 1,400 people have signed an online petition calling for action on the accident blackspot at the junction of Lewis Road and the Killarney...
Delegation from Kerry travelling to Berlin to promote tourism in the county
A delegation from Kerry is travelling to Berlin today to promote tourism in the county. Kerry County Council, Kerry Airport, Destination Kerry, local tourism partners,...
Saturday Supplement – October 28th, 2017
Kerrywide – October 29th, 2017
How to Claim Your Irish Water Refund – November 1st, 2017
Richard O hEadhra from Irish Water explains what you need to do to get your refund from the utility.