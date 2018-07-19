Taoiseach responds to patient trolley numbers at University Hospital Kerry

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said addressing patient numbers on trolleys in hospitals is not just about extra capacity, money and staff.

On Monday, University Hospital Kerry had the third highest number waiting on trolleys nationally – 22 patients waited for a bed – a figure higher than that recorded in Dublin hospitals that day.

Speaking at Derrynane House yesterday, Leo Varadkar said the Government’s 10-year health plan, Sláintecare, would provide an additional 2,600 hospital beds.





Already this year, he said, a couple of hundred beds had been added.

However, the Taoiseach said that the problem is not simply addressed by more funding.

He cited the RCSI group, which represents hospitals in Dublin and the North East.