At Derrynane House yesterday, the Taoiseach was asked about the recent numbers of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry.
Man who rammed a garda car in Cahersiveen given a two-year prison sentence
A man who rammed a Garda car in Cahersiveen has been given a two-year prison sentence. 28-year-old Sean Murphy of 77 Marian Park, Tralee, had...
Post mortem due on pensioner who died in Listowel farm accident
A post mortem examination is due to take place on a pensioner who was killed in a farm accident in North Kerry earlier. The alarm...
Average Basic Payment to Kerry farmers is €8,500
The average payment made to farmers in Kerry under the Basic Payment Scheme from the European Union last year was almost €8,500. A Freedom of...
Micheál Martin on Government’s Contingency Brexit Plan – July 19th, 2018
The Fianna Fáil leader is visiting the county today and spoke about the Government’s Brexit strategy announced in Derrynane House yesterday as well as...
Liebherr’s Three-Day Week Proposal – July 19th, 2018
Killarney crane manufacturer Liebherr has told unions that it wants to put staff on a 3-day week from September. SIPTU has been meeting with...
The Taoiseach on the Numbers Waiting on Trolleys – July 19th, 2018
