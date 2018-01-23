Taoiseach encourages Irish speakers to engage in ‘Trasna na dTonnta’ social media campaign

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been encouraging Irish speakers in Kerry to use the hashtag #Trasna Na dTonnta on social media.

The event to create an online cyber-Gaeltacht around the world, runs all week until Friday (Janaury 26th).

Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh said people in 30 different countries engaged in the campaign last year.

The Ireland Canada University Foundation came up with the pioneering concept.