Taoiseach encourages Irish speakers to engage in ‘Trasna na dTonnta’ social media campaign

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been encouraging Irish speakers in Kerry to use the hashtag #Trasna Na dTonnta on social media.
The event to create an online cyber-Gaeltacht around the world, runs all week until Friday (Janaury 26th).
Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh said people in 30 different countries engaged in the campaign last year.
The Ireland Canada University Foundation came up with the pioneering concept.
Dochreidte! 44 tír páirteach le #TrasnaNadTonnta go dtí seo! — Trasna na dTonnta 🌊 (@Trasna18) January 22, 2018 Alt foilsithe ag an @IrishTimes inniu! — Gaeilge Halifax (@GaeilgeHalifax) March 16, 2017
Amazing! 44 countries have now tweeted as Gaeilge since we started today
Fáilte roimh 🇳🇴🇨🇭🇬🇷 🇲🇹 🇵🇸 🇵🇷 🇧🇸 🇵🇭 🇸🇮 🇵🇹 🇦🇷
An féidir linn 50 tír a bhaint amach? Can we reach 50 by midnight? #Gaeilge2018 pic.twitter.com/FLNj28UatJ
Article published by the IT today! #TrasnanadTonnta #Gaeilge #LNMS17 #snag17 #Ceanada #patricksday pic.twitter.com/TLRx86Ankf
Dochreidte! 44 tír páirteach le #TrasnaNadTonnta go dtí seo!
— Trasna na dTonnta 🌊 (@Trasna18) January 22, 2018
Alt foilsithe ag an @IrishTimes inniu!
— Gaeilge Halifax (@GaeilgeHalifax) March 16, 2017