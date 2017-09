The Taoiseach has been criticised after objecting to a four story apartment block in his own constituency.

Leo Varadkar has urged councillors to have a positive attitude to high rises as a way of tackling the housing crisis.

But in February he objected to plans for a four storey development in Castleknock, calling it a “gratuitous affront to the neighbourhood.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin says his actions don’t match his public policy position.