The Taoiseach has apologised to Joanne Hayes on behalf of the State for what she was put through over the last 30 years.

Ms Hayes was falsely accused of murdering ‘Baby John’, an infant who’s body washed up on a beach in Kerry in 1984.

Gardaí yesterday apologised for their accusations after DNA tests proved she wasn’t the baby’s mother.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today extended that apology: