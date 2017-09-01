Taoiseach announces €11.6 million in funding for major Kerry social housing project

The Taoiseach has announced approval of just over €11.6 million for social housing in Tralee.

During his visit to the county today, Leo Varadkar said the funding would be used to build 56 new social housing units at Lohercannon, Tralee.

The funding will be supplied to Kerry County Council to deliver this significant social housing capital construction scheme.

The Taoiseach said delivering schemes such as this is a key priority for his Government in tackling the housing shortage and to deliver 47,000 additional social housing under their Rebuilding Ireland programme.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin has welcomed the announcement.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach is turned the sod on the extension of a Listowel school this evening.

Leo Varadkar officiated at the ceremony at St Michael’s School at 5 o’clock.

The Taoiseach’s attendance was organised by Cllr Mike Kennelly, and coincides with Mr Varadkar’s visit to Kerry for an event for former Fine Gael minister, Jimmy Deenihan.

Fine Gael has organised a special function in the Rose Hotel, Tralee tonight to honour the former All Ireland winning footballer’s 33 years of political service.